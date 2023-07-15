Create New Account
Alex Jones & Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes Next Phase Of The Global Depopulation Plan
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
909 Subscribers
362 views
Published 17 hours ago

Saturday Emergency Broadcast: Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes Next Phase Of The Global Depopulation Plan

Alex Jones returns for a special 2-hour live commercial free transmission to cover the entire globalist anti-human agenda, from the targeting of children with gruesome surgeries and chemical sterilization to the globalist-controlled UN planning new viral releases. We'll also cover the latest moves by the censorship industrial complex as well as coming Ukrainian false flags - tune in and share this video!
Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerdr rima laibowklaus schwabstew peters

