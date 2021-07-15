Dance Again with a Flash Mob in Paris

I put in English Subtitles.

This video was so dynamic and with all the exact truths that are occurring today so I translated this fantastic Flash Mob so you could understand it as well.



My French is not as good as it used to be so I used the safest search engine out there from Russia & used their Translate link to convert the words. Of course even Google Translate I used as well when I felt the words where off.



Thank God I know my French or some words would have been off. Not many but a few.



Enjoy this upload folks and now you can understand this wonderful Dance & Fight of Truth from all these Warrior Spirits from France.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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