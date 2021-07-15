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Dance Again with a Flash Mob in Paris
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31 views • July 15, 2021
I put in English Subtitles.
This video was so dynamic and with all the exact truths that are occurring today so I translated this fantastic Flash Mob so you could understand it as well.
My French is not as good as it used to be so I used the safest search engine out there from Russia & used their Translate link to convert the words. Of course even Google Translate I used as well when I felt the words where off.
Thank God I know my French or some words would have been off. Not many but a few.
Enjoy this upload folks and now you can understand this wonderful Dance & Fight of Truth from all these Warrior Spirits from France.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
This video was so dynamic and with all the exact truths that are occurring today so I translated this fantastic Flash Mob so you could understand it as well.
My French is not as good as it used to be so I used the safest search engine out there from Russia & used their Translate link to convert the words. Of course even Google Translate I used as well when I felt the words where off.
Thank God I know my French or some words would have been off. Not many but a few.
Enjoy this upload folks and now you can understand this wonderful Dance & Fight of Truth from all these Warrior Spirits from France.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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