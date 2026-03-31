⚡Israeli PM Netanyahu - claims Israel is stronger than ever - clip 1 of 2

⚡️Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

Israel is stronger than ever.

The whole world hears our lion's roar, our struggle against the regime of evil in Iran, a struggle in which we have great achievements, huge achievements.

But at the same time, there are also painful costs. Just yesterday, we lost four of our sons (soldiers).

Adding: Israel Admits Four Soldiers Were Killed In Lebanon As Hezbollah Shares Drone Strikes Footage I posted: https://www.brighteon.com/c35367c4-fa9c-40de-83b7-c7995ffd5228

Titled:💥Hezbollah forces targeting 2 Israeli armored personnel carriers & a Humvee in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Bayada using FPV drones

More about this, link below, here's a partial:

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged on March 31 that four of its soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in a clash with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.





All four slain soldiers were serving with the Nahal Brigade’s elite Reconnaissance Unit. According to an IDF probe of the incident, during operations in the southern Lebanese village of Beit Lif a day earlier the troops spotted a cell of Hezbollah fighters .



The troops exchanged fire with the fighters from close range, hitting several of them, the military found. During that exchange of fire, one soldier was killed and three were wounded.





https://southfront.press/israel-admits-four-soldiers-were-killed-in-lebanon-as-hezbollah-shares-drone-strikes-footage/

