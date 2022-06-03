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Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations: St Paul's hosts thanksgiving service | Latest English News
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31 views • June 03, 2022
The Queen has suddenly pulled out of her Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral after being stricken with pain during Buckingham Palace parade. Britain is celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign.
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https://bit.ly/3x6dh0O
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