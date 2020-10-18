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Doctors for Truth in the Netherlands Sue About COVID-19 Pandemic
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69 views • October 18, 2020
For Information Purposes. You do your own research!
"We know that #Covid19 is a normal flu virus. We're starting a lawsuit. 87,000 nurses don't want the vaccine prepared for us. Why are our kids in school with masks? NO REASON FOR PANIC. PCR TESTS ARE FALSE."
"END THE MEDIA'S PANDEMIC FEAR PORN."
- Dr. Thomas Paul
"We know that #Covid19 is a normal flu virus. We're starting a lawsuit. 87,000 nurses don't want the vaccine prepared for us. Why are our kids in school with masks? NO REASON FOR PANIC. PCR TESTS ARE FALSE."
"END THE MEDIA'S PANDEMIC FEAR PORN."
- Dr. Thomas Paul
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