HUGE! Hospital Which Murdered Grace Schara for Govt. COVID Cash is Going to Face Jury Trial
Prevent Global Genocide
(Nov 6, 2023) Scott Schara is on a crusade for justice to hold Ascension Hospital accountable after they murdered his daughter Grace. Stew Peters is joined by Karen Kingston to discuss the groundbreaking legal case that has been allowed to proceed to a jury trial by a Wisconsin judge.


Plaintiff Scott Schara's Brief in Opposition to Motions to Dismiss: https://ouramazinggrace.net/Docs/Legal%20Update%20History/Plaintiff%202023-10-23%20Brief%20in%20Opposition.pdf


The Schara family website:: https://ouramazinggrace.net/home


Karen Kingston’s article: “Landmark Lawsuit Against Doctors and Nurses for Battery and Medical Murder is Going to Trial”: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/landmark-lawsuit-against-doctors


To donate to help Scott Schara get justice for Grace go to: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit


The Stew Peters Show: https://StewPeters.com


Source: https://rumble.com/v3u52e1-murderous-hospital-to-face-jury-trial-family-of-grace-schara-seeks-justice-.html

