HUGE! Hospital Which Murdered Grace Schara for Govt. COVID Cash is Going to Face Jury Trial

(Nov 6, 2023) Scott Schara is on a crusade for justice to hold Ascension Hospital accountable after they murdered his daughter Grace. Stew Peters is joined by Karen Kingston to discuss the groundbreaking legal case that has been allowed to proceed to a jury trial by a Wisconsin judge.
Plaintiff Scott Schara's Brief in Opposition to Motions to Dismiss: https://ouramazinggrace.net/Docs/Legal%20Update%20History/Plaintiff%202023-10-23%20Brief%20in%20Opposition.pdf
The Schara family website:: https://ouramazinggrace.net/home
Karen Kingston’s article: “Landmark Lawsuit Against Doctors and Nurses for Battery and Medical Murder is Going to Trial”: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/landmark-lawsuit-against-doctors
To donate to help Scott Schara get justice for Grace go to: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit
The Stew Peters Show: https://StewPeters.com
Source: https://rumble.com/v3u52e1-murderous-hospital-to-face-jury-trial-family-of-grace-schara-seeks-justice-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.