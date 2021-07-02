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Amidst Canada Day Protest, Queen Victoria, Elizabeth II Statues Topple, over Indigenous Abuses
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90 views • July 02, 2021
Amidst Canada Day Protest, Queen Victoria, Elizabeth II Statues Topple, over Indigenous Abuses
RT News - July 02 2021 (12:00 MSK)
2 Jul, 2021
full news cast here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/528165-rtnews-july-02-12msk/
Mass rallies and statues toppled - Canada vents its anger at the discovery of the remains of over a thousand children at former indigenous residential schools run by the Catholic Church.
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RT News - July 02 2021 (12:00 MSK)
2 Jul, 2021
full news cast here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/528165-rtnews-july-02-12msk/
Mass rallies and statues toppled - Canada vents its anger at the discovery of the remains of over a thousand children at former indigenous residential schools run by the Catholic Church.
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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