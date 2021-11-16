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A WAR IS COMING ARE YOU PREPARED
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81 views • November 16, 2021
''Blacks have no character or morality''-Same also can be said about brown and yellow. Not all but the most. JLP speaks about the war that is being perpetuated to white people by the non-whites.
Ignore the religiosity if it's not your thing but the overall message is good. You don't have to agree with everything that he's saying.
Ignore the religiosity if it's not your thing but the overall message is good. You don't have to agree with everything that he's saying.
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