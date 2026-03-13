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💩(RJC) Chair Norm Coleman argued that pro-Israel forces are losing the "digital war" for Gen Z support - Throwback, JNS Summit 2025
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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THROWBACK: At the late April 2025 JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, former U.S. Senator and Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Chair Norm Coleman argued that pro-Israel forces are losing the "digital war" for Gen Z support. He urged Jewish leaders to combat the spread of anti-Israel information online and emphasized strengthening U.S.-Israel ties

“The masters of the universe are Jews,” comment from former US senator for Minnesota, Norm Coleman, said at the Jewish News Syndicate's International Policy Summit in Jerusalem last year. 

Interestingly, Coleman has played a central role as a lobbyist in Pete Hegseth’s path to becoming the head of the Pentagon: accompanying him to meetings with senators, introducing him at key hearings, and helping him navigate the confirmation process.

Guess the "masters" are still very much in charge.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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