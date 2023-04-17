Fellow fighters offered sincere prayers for Mr. Miles Guo and the NFSC, and believed that the NFSC would ultimately take down the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2em2ww22c7

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Fellow fighters arrived at the base of the NFSC and felt that Mr. Miles Guo was with them when they walked into the room he had stayed in. They looked at the furniture and decorations in the base and felt that Mr. Miles Guo had long prepared to eliminate the CCP. They offered sincere prayers for Mr. Miles Guo and the NFSC, and believed that the NFSC would ultimately take down the CCP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友们来到新中国联邦基地，走进七哥待过的房间后感到他就在身边。他们看着基地里的家具和各种布置，觉得七哥为消灭共产党早就做好了准备。他们为七哥和新中国联邦做了诚挚的祷告，相信新中国联邦最终一定会消灭中国共产党。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



