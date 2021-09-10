September 11th Tribute: WE REMEMBER. Sebastian Gorka on Defeating JIHAD

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Biden has emboldened our Jihadi Enemies and made them stronger than ever with the weapons left in Afghanistan.
Understand the threat to you and your family. Sebastian Gorka has written a book that discusses the threats and ideology in his book Defeating the Jihad.