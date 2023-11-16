Create New Account
Entire Financial System On Knife's Edge | Alasdair MacLeod
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 19 hours ago

Silver and gold appear to be setting up for a move higher, suggests Alasdair MacLeod, head of research at GoldMoney. There is a confluence of negative factors: the U.S. debt crisis, multiple wars across the globe, and the banking crisis. "The entire financial system is sitting on a knife's edge risking collapse," he says and notes silver and gold are the only real protection" from the inevitable currency storm.

