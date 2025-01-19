BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 1/19/2025
DFlirt
26 followers
25 views • 3 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: The fires continue to burn in LA and that's bringing up a bunch of burning questions. It seems, for good or for bad, that the TikTok ban has captured the current zeitgeist. Also, I know we do it a lot but we gotta talk about Israel. The X Files are all hot and spicy, just waiting for you to sink your teeth into them. And it's about to get really cold as the polar vortex moves in. I will warm it up tho, as always fam, and wrap it up with the Fun Stuff.


Drake's New Lawsuit

https://x.com/lawyer4workers/status/1879576092220260723


Jews are behind some of the most deadly, corrupt, and subversive movements in history.

https://x.com/i/bookmarks/1785502359952773375post_id=1878870866563588265


How Trump Supporter's REALLY Feel!

https://x.com/WarsawErik/status/1879405550170951935


James Li - The good news and the bad news about RedNote

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1879955735704137750


THE STORY OF THE TIKTOK BAN. FUCK EM. LET THEM GO.

https://x.com/MentallyDivine/status/1879268802829127739


LA Times owner jumps on the MAHA train, says RFK Jr. “knows more about the science than most doctors.”

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1878940929630896289


Downloaded the Chinese tiktok app Xiao hong shu and I am having a very different experience to everyone else

https://x.com/LewSpears/status/1879416312075809117


Ian Carrol - Everyone’s downloading this new Chinese communist app, and it’s hilarious.

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1879696949047448030


Prof St Onge - Biden is looting the Treasury on his way out.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1879521419778011148


Ken O'Keefe - If Americans find out israelis were involved in 9/11...

https://x.com/KenOKeefe1TJP/status/1877176906266632412


Gluron Street Interview

https://x.com/NeuralViz/status/1878852482274861411


Directed Energy Weapons Burning Homes to Ash

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1879620175886262593


Grok still suggests using #Hashtags for engagement:

https://x.com/BU6ENHA6EN/status/1869075803645850019


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

Keywords
trumpcomedyalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelmusicwarconspiracyukrainefireinaugurationn
