BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Obama speechwriter suggests banning smartphones for Jewish teens to Hide the Truth of Gaza 'carnage'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 1 day ago

Obama speechwriter suggests banning smartphones for Jewish teens to shield them from Gaza 'carnage'

Sarah Hurwitz argues Jewish students shouldn’t own smartphones until senior year to avoid seeing images of Gaza, saying pro-Israel advocates are "talking through a wall of dead children."

"If all day long your brain is just smashed again and again by TikTok with really upsetting carnage in Gaza... I realize I'm talking through a wall of dead children," Sarah said.

She calls graphic war content "emotional blackmail" that warps young minds and undermines support for Israel.

Adding, info & link to Grand Jury court document:

🚨 Trump, Bondi move to publish Epstein transcripts

President Trump and AG Pam Bondi have filed in federal court to release sealed Epstein records — just two days after Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The DOJ now argues the new law overrides previous sealing protections.

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.693993/gov.uscourts.flsd.693993.6.0.pdf

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy