Obama speechwriter suggests banning smartphones for Jewish teens to Hide the Truth of Gaza 'carnage'

Obama speechwriter suggests banning smartphones for Jewish teens to shield them from Gaza 'carnage'

Sarah Hurwitz argues Jewish students shouldn’t own smartphones until senior year to avoid seeing images of Gaza, saying pro-Israel advocates are "talking through a wall of dead children."

"If all day long your brain is just smashed again and again by TikTok with really upsetting carnage in Gaza... I realize I'm talking through a wall of dead children," Sarah said.

She calls graphic war content "emotional blackmail" that warps young minds and undermines support for Israel.

Adding, info & link to Grand Jury court document:

🚨 Trump, Bondi move to publish Epstein transcripts

President Trump and AG Pam Bondi have filed in federal court to release sealed Epstein records — just two days after Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The DOJ now argues the new law overrides previous sealing protections.

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.693993/gov.uscourts.flsd.693993.6.0.pdf