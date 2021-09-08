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The strategies of silencing dissent
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20 views • September 08, 2021
Henna Maria, September 8, 2021
The government is using different strategies in different countries for silencing dissent. It's the same tyranny with different faces. Australia is the factory farm and Finland is the free range farm. One has more illusory freedom than the other. But all are being brought to slaughter just the same.
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The government is using different strategies in different countries for silencing dissent. It's the same tyranny with different faces. Australia is the factory farm and Finland is the free range farm. One has more illusory freedom than the other. But all are being brought to slaughter just the same.
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
My Website - https://hennamaria.community
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/henna.loves/
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY COURSE:
https://hennamaria.community/courses
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org/
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://hennamaria.community/donate
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
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