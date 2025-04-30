© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You are nothing more than cattle to them. They'll treat you as Palestine given the chance.
"The West will survive only if it decides to love itself and if it decides to love us—the Jewish people."
- Jewish News Syndicate senior contributing editor Melanie Phillips at the JNS summit in Jerusalem which featured Netanyahu as keynote speaker
https://x.com/infolibnews/status/1917032459884953603?t=51wbsfPckCwmZ8AqmnQgoQ&s=19
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/