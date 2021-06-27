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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1596 - Rose Born - Report on the judge refusing to dismiss charges
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70 views • June 27, 2021
Rose was making donuts for her shop Paradise Donuts, when Bartie entered and stabbed her more than 30 times, before stealing the keys to her vehicle, which was found 4 miles away
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