Strategy, Not Tactics: Why Bombing Fails to Change Politics, an interview with Professor Robert Pape

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Destroying targets is easy for modern militaries. Changing political outcomes? That’s the hard part. From Vietnam to today’s conflicts, air power alone has failed to deliver lasting control. Tactical victories without political strategy can quickly become catastrophic long-term defeats.
#MilitaryHistory #WarStrategy #Politics #DefenseAnalysis #GlobalAffairs
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