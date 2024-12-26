Electromagnetic warfare has been used against people, says David A. Hughes, PhD

David A. Hughes, PhD says, “In conclusion, the history of electromagnetic warfare teaches that:”

1. Experiments in electromagnetic warfare date back at least 7 decades.

2. Electromagnetic warfare technologies have become more sophisticated over time.

3. It is evident that civilians have been experimented on using [electromagnetic warfare].

4. New developments in beam-forming technologies [ 5G ] coupled with the internet of bio-nano-things allow for electromagnetic warfare to be targeted precisely at individuals.

5. This potentially allows for remote control torture and assassination.

6. Therefore the public needs to understand the danger and take action before human bodies are absorbed into an A.I. powered global information grid."





This video clip is from David A. Hughes, PhD's presentation titled "Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers" from 29 Aug 2024, which is posted here:

https://dhughes.substack.com/p/electromagnetic-warfare-history-and

