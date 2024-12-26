BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Electromagnetic warfare has been used against people, says David A. Hughes, PhD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
332 views • 4 months ago

David A. Hughes, PhD says, “In conclusion, the history of electromagnetic warfare teaches that:”

1. Experiments in electromagnetic warfare date back at least 7 decades.

2. Electromagnetic warfare technologies have become more sophisticated over time.

3. It is evident that civilians have been experimented on using [electromagnetic warfare].

4. New developments in beam-forming technologies [ 5G ] coupled with the internet of bio-nano-things allow for electromagnetic warfare to be targeted precisely at individuals.

5. This potentially allows for remote control torture and assassination.

6. Therefore the public needs to understand the danger and take action before human bodies are absorbed into an A.I. powered global information grid."


This video clip is from David A. Hughes, PhD's presentation titled "Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers" from 29 Aug 2024, which is posted here:

https://dhughes.substack.com/p/electromagnetic-warfare-history-and

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
civilianselectromagnetic warfaredavid a hughes phd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy