The Bible: The Greatest Romance Of All Time!

Anthony Reynolds brings us a riveting reference of a Slideshow covering the Greatest Romance of all Time!

Packed with fascinating insights into Jewish traditions around food, feasts and marriage. With one eye on the past and the other to the future, Tony's erudite study into The Bible will leave you breathlessly anticipating the ultimate love story as we take our seats at the marriage supper of The Lamb of God!





Anthony Reynolds YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFu9SFMxxwJp8Xqw1RbKoMEa





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Recorded on Sunday, 19th October 2025.





