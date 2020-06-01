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FALSE FLAG OP MINNEAPOLIS!! 'Looters and Victims Working Together'
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203 views • June 01, 2020
Check out those two how suspicious they act. If they are on the side of the protestors then why one of them don't like to be filmed - check at 0:58 ..and why using the umbrella? Some form of communication for "higher ups" or group they work for to be easily identified ???
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