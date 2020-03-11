© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Is It Different With Jesus?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • March 11, 2020
"Why Is It Different With Jesus?" features some original modern day parables which emphasize the tendency of insincere religious people to want to do things their own way, while accusing sincere believers of working their way to heaven. This is a video for people who are willing to ask themselves: "What are Jesus' conditions for salvation?" and who are willing to do what Jesus commanded. Do you know better than God? If not, you may want to check out this film for starters.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.