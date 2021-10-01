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Orwell’s Covid USA! Killer Hospitals, Gov-Induced Socio-Economic Disaster – Ledger Report 1163
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243 views • October 01, 2021
George Orwell’s 1984 is the script for what is happening today in America. An all-powerful government that is dictating life-and-death decisions upon the uneducated masses who appear powerless or unwilling to exercise their God-given and Constitutional rights to life, liberty and happiness. The free markets have been trashed by government! Vaccine mandates are causing a never-before seen worker and operational crisis across multiple industries, including medical. And that brings us to the hospitals. They are systemically and uniformly committing malpractice by literally starving patients of life-saving medical care through strict adherence to government’s non medically-driven covid treatment protocols. In short, hospitals are literally killing people. Graham Ledger talks with Dr. Elizabeth Vliet about how and why hospitals are refusing to treat covid patients in any manner except what the government (CDC/NIH) mandates often ending with lethal results. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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