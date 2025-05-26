Barbara Lamb on Extraterrestrial Starseeds - Part 2 of 4.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Star Seeds and Their Abilities
• Barbara introduces the concept of star seeds, people born on Earth with extraterrestrial lineages who have special abilities.
• She explains how star seeds are often visited by extraterrestrial beings and have psychic and healing abilities.
• Barbara mentions the existence of star kids, children with special abilities from a young age, and the importance of recognizing and nurturing their talents.
• She describes a special school in Europe for star kids and the workshops organized by psychologist Richard Boylan.
• Barbara shares examples of star kids' abilities, including healing and advanced intelligence, and the importance of validating their experiences.
