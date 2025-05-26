Barbara Lamb on Extraterrestrial Starseeds - Part 2 of 4.

Star Seeds and Their Abilities

• Barbara introduces the concept of star seeds, people born on Earth with extraterrestrial lineages who have special abilities.

• She explains how star seeds are often visited by extraterrestrial beings and have psychic and healing abilities.

• Barbara mentions the existence of star kids, children with special abilities from a young age, and the importance of recognizing and nurturing their talents.

• She describes a special school in Europe for star kids and the workshops organized by psychologist Richard Boylan.

• Barbara shares examples of star kids' abilities, including healing and advanced intelligence, and the importance of validating their experiences.





