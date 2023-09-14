Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Actor Marimuthu passes away due to a cardiac arrest at 57 - India (Sep'23)
channel image
The Prisoner
8749 Subscribers
Shop now
200 views
Published 19 hours ago

He reportedly fell uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was rushed to a hospital. Now, a video has hit the internet where he is seen walking towards his car while talking over the phone has surfaced online. The actor then takes the car and reportedly leaves for the dubbing studio where he suffered cardiac arrest.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66753082
https://www.oneindia.com/chennai/actor-marimuthus-last-video-moments-before-death-goes-viral-3629729.html
https://www.msn.com/en-in/entertainment/tv/director-actor-marimuthu-dies-of-heart-attack-while-dubbing-for-a-tv-show/ar-AA1gpE7J

Mirrored - Sudden Death

Keywords
bollywoodsadsdied suddenlymarimuthu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket