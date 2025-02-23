EVEN THE GLOBO MAGGOTS CAN'T EAT THIS INFECTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UKRAINIAN BONDS ARE THE KICK OFF
CSIS - Where Is the Missing $100 Billion in U.S. Aid for Ukraine?
https://www.csis.org/analysis/where-missing-100-billion-us-aid-ukraine
World Government Bonds - Ukraine
https://www.worldgovernmentbonds.com/country/ukraine/
Ukraine stiffs EU arms supplier into bankruptcy - https://eadaily.com/en/news/2025/02/12/one-of-the-oldest-arms-companies-in-france-went-bankrupt-because-of-ukraine
Kiel Institute - https://www.ifw-kiel.de/institute/about-the-kiel-institute/
Ohio virtue signals to Israel by burning "the peoples" money
https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/news/local_news/ohio-buys-35m-in-israel-bonds-now-holds-262-5m/article_ab3c869e-e594-11ef-a817-dfd9159de66b.html
Israel Bond Sale (5 billion) - https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-sells-5-billion-bonds-despite-gaza-ceasefire-concerns-2025-02-12/
WEF - Global bond market - https://www.weforum.org/stories/2023/04/ranked-the-largest-bond-markets-in-the-world/
Russian asset confiscation - https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/11/27/russia-ukraine-war-central-bank-reserves-assets-seize-reparations-sanctions/
What Trump Said Could Send Shock Waves through the Treasury Market
Fitts/Titus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQFkLd9PqRE
