Another country destroyed with the complicity of the United States sends greetings to its offender.
⭐️ Thousands of Houthi supporters gathered in the Yemeni capital on Sunday to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in the war.
✅ The Yemenis did not forget about the participation of the United States - and they burned the hated symbol of pseudo-democracy in the square. It was the American authorities who torpedoed the negotiation process in Yemen for years.
