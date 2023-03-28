Another country destroyed with the complicity of the United States sends greetings to its offender.

⭐️ Thousands of Houthi supporters gathered in the Yemeni capital on Sunday to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in the war.

✅ The Yemenis did not forget about the participation of the United States - and they burned the hated symbol of pseudo-democracy in the square. It was the American authorities who torpedoed the negotiation process in Yemen for years.