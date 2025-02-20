A powerful blow destroyed the Ukrainian assembly area, camouflaged in a forest belt near Boromlya in Sumy region, and the powerful explosion forced the survivors to quickly leave their positions in panic. The Russian Defense Ministry released a short video on February 19, 2025, showing the results of the brilliant work of Russian intelligence officers, how to find the concentration of troops and the parking lot of large Ukrainian equipment from the 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade near the village of Boromlya south of the city of Sumy. Last time, it seemed that Ukraine was trying to prepare a major attack, but something similar happened again after a while an Iskander tactical ballistic missile flew there, among the large equipment parked in the forest.

Iskander's precise strike, hit an area between dozens of cars! Before the attack, the footage showed dozens of vehicles stationed at the hideout, including at least 2 MLRS, several APC, and MRAP and supply vehicles. Ukraine lost in a blow, among others recorded 2 MLRS 300 mm "Olkha" or Smerch destroyed, 6 IFV and MRAP damaged and destroyed, 8 light vehicles, and 2 cargo transport units destroyed by the Russian Army. At least 30 members of the brigade were killed, while some survivors rushed to a vehicle some distance from the explosion site, in a hurry to find safety.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/