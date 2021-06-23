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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1205 - Billy Stacks - Hannah is sentenced to 35 years
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1 view • June 23, 2021
Billy was working at the Conoco station on Loop 323, when the suspects entered and shot him multiple times, before fleeing the scene.
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