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POLISH MPS PROTEST UNDER AUSTRALIAN EMBASSY OVER HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUES - TRANSLATED (MIRRORED)
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305 views • October 10, 2021
POLISH MPS PROTEST UNDER AUSTRALIAN EMBASSY OVER HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUES - TRANSLATED (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Right2Freedom at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dSxJG0JW8oFe/
GUILTY. Poland has joined the international movement of condemning Australia's treatment of citizens, comparing it's radical left wing policies to that of North Korea. Human rights hold universal values which should be adopted by states worldwide.
Australia has begun suffering the adverse consequences of leaked footage despite a media blackout, resulting in global scrutiny.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Right2Freedom at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dSxJG0JW8oFe/
GUILTY. Poland has joined the international movement of condemning Australia's treatment of citizens, comparing it's radical left wing policies to that of North Korea. Human rights hold universal values which should be adopted by states worldwide.
Australia has begun suffering the adverse consequences of leaked footage despite a media blackout, resulting in global scrutiny.
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