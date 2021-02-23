Luciferian Pedophilia Is Happening In Every Power Position of Government and Society. This Will Shock You. Wake Up,

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We are blind to the evil of this present system, but it is raging all around us. Hollywood, Wall Street, Washington, United Nations, Rome, and every power center in the world are all controlled by the Luciferian cult of Pedophilia. Time for us to wake, speak up and put an end to this evil whose goal is to take down the world and destroy the human race. This is not God's plan for His creation, but if we won't protect it, He will allow it.