Living in Captivity the Ein al-Hamra Closure

The Zionist occupation closed the Ein al-Hamra Road near the Ibrahimi Mosque, the road that thousands of Palestinians use to reach their homes. The closure means more difficult life for Palestinians in the closed areas of Hebron.
Interview: Aref Jaber: Human Rights Activist
Reporting: sari jaradat
Filmed: 25/12/2024
