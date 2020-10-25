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Seven Biblical Terms that Define Gifts of the Spirit
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9 views • October 25, 2020
Seven Biblical Terms that Define Gifts of the Spirit
A teaching from Dr Galen Currah, October 2020
Bible quotations from
the English Standard Version (2016)Music by Natrix
wordwatchers.currah.us
Download the diagram from currah.download/images/gifts_spirit_7_terms.jpg
Introduction
Scripture affirms that God’s Holy Spirit distributes spiritual gifts to every Christian believer, enabling them to speak and to serve one another.
To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good. 1 Corinthians 12:7
As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another 1 Peter 4:10
Jesus’ apostles employed seven terms that define what are spiritual gifts.
1. Free gift (δωρεά, dorea), believers ministering God’s grace towards others
I was made a minister according to the gift of God's grace. Ephesians 3:7
Grace was given to each one of us according to the measure of Christ's gift. Ephesians 4:7
2. Spiritual gift (πνευματικός, pneumatikos), believers ministering to others by God’s Spirit
Concerning spiritual gifts, … I do not want you to be uninformed. 1 Corinthians 12:1
If anyone thinks that he is a prophet … or spiritual. 1 Corinthians 14:37
3. Gift of grace (χάρισμα, charisma), God’s grace operating through a believer
Having gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, let us use them. Romans 12:6
There are varieties of gifts, but the same Spirit. 1 Corinthians 12:4
As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another. 1 Peter 4:10
4. Ministry (διακονία, diakonia), service rendered to the Lord’s body
There are varieties of service, but the same Lord. 1 Corinthians 12:5
I was made a minister according to the gift of God's grace. Ephesians 3:7
5. Working (ἐνέργημα, energéma), a result of God’s power at work through a believer
There are varieties of activities, but it is the same God who empowers them all in everyone. 1 Corinthians 12:6
To another [is given] the working of miracles. 1 Corinthians 12:10
6. Manifestation (φανέρωσις, phanérôsis), the Holy Spirit visibly operating through each believer
To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good. 1 Corinthians 12:7
7. Stewardship (οἰκονομία, oikonomia), every believer’s responsibility to serve others
You have heard of the stewardship of God's grace that was given to me for you. Ephesians 3:2
As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace. 1 Peter 4:10
It is required of stewards that they be found faithful. 1 Corinthians 4:2
Conclusion
Taking these seven terms together, we can posit a tentative definition of spiritual gifts.
Spiritual gifts (dorea) are God’s grace (charisma), manifesting (phanérôsis) his Spirit (pneumatikos), enabling (energema) believers to serve God (oikonomia) by serving (diakonia) one another.
We shall describe the several biblical gifts of the Spirit in subsequent videos, if it please God.
A teaching from Dr Galen Currah, October 2020
Bible quotations from
the English Standard Version (2016)Music by Natrix
wordwatchers.currah.us
Download the diagram from currah.download/images/gifts_spirit_7_terms.jpg
Introduction
Scripture affirms that God’s Holy Spirit distributes spiritual gifts to every Christian believer, enabling them to speak and to serve one another.
To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good. 1 Corinthians 12:7
As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another 1 Peter 4:10
Jesus’ apostles employed seven terms that define what are spiritual gifts.
1. Free gift (δωρεά, dorea), believers ministering God’s grace towards others
I was made a minister according to the gift of God's grace. Ephesians 3:7
Grace was given to each one of us according to the measure of Christ's gift. Ephesians 4:7
2. Spiritual gift (πνευματικός, pneumatikos), believers ministering to others by God’s Spirit
Concerning spiritual gifts, … I do not want you to be uninformed. 1 Corinthians 12:1
If anyone thinks that he is a prophet … or spiritual. 1 Corinthians 14:37
3. Gift of grace (χάρισμα, charisma), God’s grace operating through a believer
Having gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, let us use them. Romans 12:6
There are varieties of gifts, but the same Spirit. 1 Corinthians 12:4
As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another. 1 Peter 4:10
4. Ministry (διακονία, diakonia), service rendered to the Lord’s body
There are varieties of service, but the same Lord. 1 Corinthians 12:5
I was made a minister according to the gift of God's grace. Ephesians 3:7
5. Working (ἐνέργημα, energéma), a result of God’s power at work through a believer
There are varieties of activities, but it is the same God who empowers them all in everyone. 1 Corinthians 12:6
To another [is given] the working of miracles. 1 Corinthians 12:10
6. Manifestation (φανέρωσις, phanérôsis), the Holy Spirit visibly operating through each believer
To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good. 1 Corinthians 12:7
7. Stewardship (οἰκονομία, oikonomia), every believer’s responsibility to serve others
You have heard of the stewardship of God's grace that was given to me for you. Ephesians 3:2
As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace. 1 Peter 4:10
It is required of stewards that they be found faithful. 1 Corinthians 4:2
Conclusion
Taking these seven terms together, we can posit a tentative definition of spiritual gifts.
Spiritual gifts (dorea) are God’s grace (charisma), manifesting (phanérôsis) his Spirit (pneumatikos), enabling (energema) believers to serve God (oikonomia) by serving (diakonia) one another.
We shall describe the several biblical gifts of the Spirit in subsequent videos, if it please God.
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