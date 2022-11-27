Create New Account
Το Πλάνο (1970)
Ο Τέρι Κουκ, ερευνητής, μιλά για την ΝΤΠ και τη δομή της σε τηλεοπτική συζήτηση τη δεκαετία του '70.


Σχετικοί σύνδεσμοι:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terry_Cook_(archivist)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Forbes_Global_2000

https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/Τριμερής_Επιτροπή

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carroll_Quigley

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Bradley_(American_politician)


