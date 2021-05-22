This Isn't About a Virus

Forbidden Knowledge TV - 13 May 2021



Amazing Polly podcasts from her home in Ontario, Canada, site of the world’s most draconian lockdown for over 220 days and where nothing seems to make sense unless she explains, “you know the angle to look at it from.”



“In occult societies – secret societies – they have a term. It’s called the ‘Initiated’. If you are initiated into the cult, you suddenly understand all the secrets. And things that you say in the outside world won’t mean anything to the people who are not initiated into the cult.



“So you have to look at it that way. All of this stuff, about COVID and the lockdown and all of it makes total sense to the Initiated. Now, there’s people out here who have cracked the code. We’re not in the cult but we’ve learned to read the language.



“You see, they are continually engaged in doublespeak. It means one thing to one set of people and another thing to another set of people. They’re talking to each other and we’re overhearing and to us, it doesn’t make any sense. But as I said, there are some people who have cracked the code and we’re trying to explain it. And do you now what they call us? ‘Conspiracy Theorists’.



“They can get away with it, because they know most people aren’t initiated, won’t understand the codes and the symbols and so, those of outside the cult who understand the language, who try to explain it to you guys, we get called ‘Tinfoil Hat’ and we get called ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ and we get called ‘Right Wing Extremists’, ‘Terrorists’, ‘Misinformation Artists’, ‘Disinformation Artists’, ‘Dangerous’ and all sorts of other things…