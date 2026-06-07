RT News - June 7 2026 2PM GMT

June 7, 2026

rt.com









Israel strikes a southern district of Beirut claiming it's targeting Hezbollah infrastructure - that's despite a US-brokered ceasefire renewed just days ago. Armenia's two main political rivals cast their votes as the country goes to the polls in an election laden with significance and controversy. Close to 200 opposition figures and supporters have been detained in the build-up to today's ballot. And while Armenians at home cast their votes - an even larger number who live abroad cannot, following a decision by the Central Election commission. The head of a major humanitarian grouping in the US tells us dissenting voices are not being tolerated by the leadership in Yerevan.





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