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YOU SHOULD BE IMPEACHED! You Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff! - Rudy Guilani
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450 views • January 26, 2021
Rudy Giuliani released his most recent ‘Common Sense’ discussion and he discussed the upcoming impeachment going to the Senate. The Democrats base their reasoning, not on evidence, but on their feelings. They claim Trump supporters, after hearing the President’s speech on January 6th, stormed the Capitol. But they provide no support for such allegations.
The President was still speaking when the Capitol was breached. We don’t know if all of the people who went into the Capitol even committed a crime by doing so. Many were let in the Capitol. We do know Antifa was there inside the Capitol and Antifa members were breaking glass in the Capitol and they were all around Ashli Babbitt when she was shot dead by a Capitol policeman:
The President was still speaking when the Capitol was breached. We don’t know if all of the people who went into the Capitol even committed a crime by doing so. Many were let in the Capitol. We do know Antifa was there inside the Capitol and Antifa members were breaking glass in the Capitol and they were all around Ashli Babbitt when she was shot dead by a Capitol policeman:
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