'Έλληνες,κρατείστε την πίστη σας στον Χριστό.Παναγιώτης Τουλάτος

Σήμερα από όσο άλλοτε δοκιμάζεται η πίστις των Ελλήνων στον Χριστό,για αυτό έχουμε χρέος να μείνουμε πιστοί στην Ορθοδοξία μας και να προσευχόμαστε σε Εκείνον να μας καθοδηγή και να μας δίνη δύναμη να συνεχίσουμε....
Απόσπασμα από την εκπομπή "ΝΕΜΕΣΙΣ" με τον Παναγιώτη Τουλάτο(2012)
Βρείτε τις εκπομπές του Παναγιώτη από το κανάλι ---HeliosRadio
