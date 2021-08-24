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Reporter exposes newest major company to add racially-charged "wokeness" to their training
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150 views • August 24, 2021
Christopher Rufo of The Manhattan Institute joins Grant Stinchfield to discuss the latest major corporation to add extremely racially-charged employee training to their agenda. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
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