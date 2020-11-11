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BOMBSHELL! EX-MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: ROMANIA AND UKRAINE COVERING UP HUGE ELECTION FRAUD IN US
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275 views • November 11, 2020
Former military intelligence operative from Romania blows the whistle on a massive identity theft that can influence the 2020 elections in US. More on https://Silview.media
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