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What Ontario Health Officals Really Think
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304 views • December 16, 2020
A hot mic caught Ontario Canada's top health officials saying what they really think about the ongoing 'pandemic'. If you are paying attention you will conclude that what the health 'officials' are saying is being scripted, as they all are walking in lockstep with each other.
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