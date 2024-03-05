Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 5 | Big Gov Holds Healthy Food Hostage

In an era where the very essence of our food system seems to be in the hands of political agendas, one man stands sovereign, advocating for clean eating and sustainable living. Bruce Haines, a true steward of the land and a beacon of hope in the realm of agriculture brings his knowledge of the “system” to light. His journey towards clean food production spans over a decade, marked by unwavering dedication and a deep-rooted passion for nurturing the earth and feeding the community. Join us as we discuss the current issues around organic farmers targeted by Big Ag. We're live every Monday at 7PM ET on Rumble and You Tube.

