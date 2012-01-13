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Vigeland Park - Garden of Eden (1/13/12)
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99 views • October 19, 2021
Vigeland Park in Oslo, Norway. The sculptor Gustav Vigeland presented scenes that, in my opinion, graphically show what happened in the Garden of Eden - Adam and Eve having sex with the serpent dragon. Scenes on the doors that show the serpent dragon taking and eating babies is part of his kind's heritage, legendary in many cultures around the world.
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