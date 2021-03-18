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Astana Nur-Sultan New World Order City Examined [18.03.2021]
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93 views • March 18, 2021
Nur-Sultan is the capital city of Kazakhstan. Known between 1998 and 2019 as Astana and before that Akmola. On 23 March 2019, following a unanimous vote in Kazakhstan's parliament, the city was renamed Nur-Sultan, after former Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Population: 1.002 million (2017) United Nations
Founded: 1830 (as Akmoly)
I found these Google Prices Intersting...
3-star hotel averaging $33, 5-star averaging $119
This is my 3rd reload from my main YT channel SMHP that was deleted.
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
Main Astana Breakdown: Prophetic Alert:
https://www.youtube.com/user/PropheticAlert
https://www.youtube.com/user
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say.
Shaking My Head Productions 3
1K subscribers
711 views • Mar 18, 2021
https://youtu.be/oY8q1uApetg
Founded: 1830 (as Akmoly)
I found these Google Prices Intersting...
3-star hotel averaging $33, 5-star averaging $119
This is my 3rd reload from my main YT channel SMHP that was deleted.
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
Main Astana Breakdown: Prophetic Alert:
https://www.youtube.com/user/PropheticAlert
https://www.youtube.com/user
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say.
Shaking My Head Productions 3
1K subscribers
711 views • Mar 18, 2021
https://youtu.be/oY8q1uApetg
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