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Astana Nur-Sultan New World Order City Examined [18.03.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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93 views • March 18, 2021
Nur-Sultan is the capital city of Kazakhstan. Known between 1998 and 2019 as Astana and before that Akmola. On 23 March 2019, following a unanimous vote in Kazakhstan's parliament, the city was renamed Nur-Sultan, after former Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Population: 1.002 million (2017) United Nations
Founded: 1830 (as Akmoly)
I found these Google Prices Intersting...
3-star hotel averaging $33, 5-star averaging $119

This is my 3rd reload from my main YT channel SMHP that was deleted.

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* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.

Main Astana Breakdown: Prophetic Alert:
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Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say.

Shaking My Head Productions 3
1K subscribers
711 views • Mar 18, 2021
https://youtu.be/oY8q1uApetg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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