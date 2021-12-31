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How to Use HealThy Mouth Blend by OraWellness | Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
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16 views • December 31, 2021
Tired of questionable ingredients in your toothpaste? Finally, a toothpaste alternative made from 100% certified organic ingredients!

Tooth decay and gum disease mean that our mouths are out of balance. The HealThy Mouth Blend was formulated using certified organic plant essences that have been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years to help restore the mouth to health.

- Stop and even reverse gum disease by restoring balance in the mouth
- Heal bad breath by addressing the root cause
- Stop tooth decay by making it more difficult for microbes to attach to the teeth
- Support stressed tissue to heal itself
- Help remineralize tooth decay by increasing saliva production

Start using an organic, natural toothpaste today:https://shop.connersclinic.com/products/healthy-mouth-essential-oil-blend-15-ml-bottle

-=- PODCASTS -=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple that we personally host that will help you on your journey to health and healing:

Conners Clinic Live: https://www.connersclinic.com/live
The Anne & Ashely Show: https://www.connersclinic.com/show

-=- WRITINGS -=-
Download all of our books (including the Amazon #1 Best Seller "Stop Fighting Cancer & Start Treating the Cause") for FREE at https://www.connersclinic.com/books

Looking for more alternative, holistic health information? Check out our hundreds of articles on topics ranging from cancer to nutrition to genetics and everything in between: https://www.connersclinic.com/blog

-=- FIND US ELSEWHERE -=-
✅ Website ➡ https://connersclinic.com
✅Patient Online Store ➡ https://shop.connersclinic.com
✅Conners Clinic Reviews ➡ https://connersclinic.com/reviews
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✅LinkedIn ➡ http://linkedin.com/company/conners-c...
✅Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer

-=- CONTACT CONNERS CLINIC -=-
(651) 739-1248
[email protected]
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