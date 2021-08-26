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Today on The Prather Point:WARNING: Graphic content. Video coming out of Afghanista
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210 views • August 26, 2021
>>>>>>>> https://www.torproject.org/download/ <<<<< The dark side are blocking these videos from being watched in this browser please download this browser and you'll be able to view this video without the communist influence Get connected
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Today on The Prather Point:
Americans & troops bombed & shot!
State Department told Americans LEAVE airport!
US B-52 bomber in route turned off transponder!
CIA pretends Taliban good ISIS-K bad!
AZ audit covert op success!
Pfizer fakes!
If you are in a country where Tor is blocked, you can configure Tor to connect to a bridge during the setup process.
Select "Tor Network Settings" and "Use a bridge".
If Tor is not censored, one of the most common reasons Tor won't connect is an incorrect system clock. Please make sure it's set Stay safe
Please do not torrent over Tor.
Tor Browser will block browser plugins such as Flash, RealPlayer, QuickTime, and others: they can be manipulated into revealing your IP address.
We do not recommend installing additional add-ons or plugins into Tor Browser
Plugins or addons may bypass Tor or compromise your privacy. Tor Browser already comes with HTTPS Everywhere, NoScript, and other patches to protect your privacy and security.
Today on The Prather Point:
Americans & troops bombed & shot!
State Department told Americans LEAVE airport!
US B-52 bomber in route turned off transponder!
CIA pretends Taliban good ISIS-K bad!
AZ audit covert op success!
Pfizer fakes!
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