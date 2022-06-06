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Jim's take on Germania, History of the Third Reich, June 6, 2022
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61 views • June 06, 2022
Great information for those looking for the truth
https://ww2truth.com/2022/01/12/germania-history-of-the-third-reich/
Audio - Joe Rizoli
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/joriz/episodes/2022-06-07T18_28_29-07_00
https://ww2truth.com/essential%E2%80%8B-books%E2%80%8B/
Get the real FACTS about WW2 and everything else....
https://ww2truth.com/2022/01/12/germania-history-of-the-third-reich/
The schools won't let this information get to the kids....
GERMANIA: HISTORY OF THE THIRD REICH
Posted on January 12, 2022 by WW2Truth
By: BookAnon
Germania, is a written documentary of National Socialism in Germany. More than 500 pages long, but with many amazing photos contained within. It starts with the first world war and chronicles the foundation of National Socialism and the Weimar Republic. The numerous figures, organizations and events in National Socialism are documented in this book. It contains the biography of Adolf Hitler, Horst Wessel, Dr. Joseph Goebbels, Eva Hitler, Reinhard Heydrich, Erich Hartmann, Otto Skorzeny, Heinrich Himmler, Hermann Göring among many other topics. The cultural and technological advancements of the Reich are also explored such as the Tiger Tanks, Jet fighters, helicopters and ballistic missiles of World War II. The myths of World War II have been exposed bare. A continuing series of episodes have been made from the original book including a feature-length documentary film about National Socialism in Germany.
https://ww2truth.com/2022/01/12/germania-history-of-the-third-reich/
Audio - Joe Rizoli
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/joriz/episodes/2022-06-07T18_28_29-07_00
https://ww2truth.com/essential%E2%80%8B-books%E2%80%8B/
Get the real FACTS about WW2 and everything else....
https://ww2truth.com/2022/01/12/germania-history-of-the-third-reich/
The schools won't let this information get to the kids....
GERMANIA: HISTORY OF THE THIRD REICH
Posted on January 12, 2022 by WW2Truth
By: BookAnon
Germania, is a written documentary of National Socialism in Germany. More than 500 pages long, but with many amazing photos contained within. It starts with the first world war and chronicles the foundation of National Socialism and the Weimar Republic. The numerous figures, organizations and events in National Socialism are documented in this book. It contains the biography of Adolf Hitler, Horst Wessel, Dr. Joseph Goebbels, Eva Hitler, Reinhard Heydrich, Erich Hartmann, Otto Skorzeny, Heinrich Himmler, Hermann Göring among many other topics. The cultural and technological advancements of the Reich are also explored such as the Tiger Tanks, Jet fighters, helicopters and ballistic missiles of World War II. The myths of World War II have been exposed bare. A continuing series of episodes have been made from the original book including a feature-length documentary film about National Socialism in Germany.
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