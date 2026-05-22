John Stockton Speaks Out: From NBA Legend to Medical Freedom Advocate Episode 4

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton to talk about his legendary basketball career, the personal experiences that led him to question mainstream medical narratives, and why he chose to speak out during the COVID era.





Stockton reflects on his 19-year career with the Utah Jazz, his record-setting durability, and the mindset that made him one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. He shares how early health challenges within his family led him to begin researching vaccine safety, and how that journey ultimately pulled him into the broader fight for medical freedom, public health policy, and free speech. The conversation also explores his legal battle involving doctor free speech, which could reach the U.S. Supreme Court, and what he sees as the stakes for the future of individual rights in America.





In this episode, we cover:

• John Stockton’s path from Gonzaga to NBA Hall of Fame

• The discipline and health practices behind his 19-year NBA career

• How family health experiences led him to question vaccines

• What changed for him during COVID—and why he spoke out

• His fallout with institutions like Gonzaga over mandates

• The role of athletes and public figures in controversial debates

• His involvement in a legal case on doctor free speech

• Why he believes free speech in medicine is under threat

• What individuals can do to stay informed and push back





Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists:

https://www.mishinternational.com/





When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper assets exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years. Tell them Alix sent you.





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Connect / Support:

Learn more about Free Now Foundation and our work to end medical mandates and defend informed choice:

https://freenowfoundation.org/





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