ARREST PANDEMIC:  HITLERIAN POLICE "JUST DOING THEIR JOB" ARREST ARIZONA BUSINESS MAN 1898-6P

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Episode #1898 - Wednesday - April 22, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/a5DpOK3IUQk
As soon as the officers walk in, the store owner starts recording them with his cell phone. When officers tell him he can’t stay open, Mazon argues that he is in compliance. Several people (Informants) complained to the Winslow mayor when Authentic Indian Store, which primarily sold Native American jewelry, stayed open well into April, police said. The body camera video shows police contacting the owner, 71-year-old Daniel J. Mazon, on April 11. ARREST PANDEMIC: HITLERIAN POLICE “JUST DOING THEIR JOB” ARREST ARIZONA BUSINESSMAN – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/OXMy30qzZjK
GUEST: Florida's 21st district candidate for Congress Laura Loomer - Ms Loomer is a Jewish Conservative investigative journalist and activist. Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Laura began her journalism career working as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas from 2015-2017. Laura’s investigations have uncovered fraud and corruption within the Hillary Clinton campaign, Islamic extremism on college campuses, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system, and widespread voter fraud throughout the U.S. Laura’s investigations have taken her all over the world, but one of her most popular and well known investigations is her Las Vegas shooting investigation.
https://loomered.com/
https://lauraloomerforcongress.com/
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
SAVE OUR APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨