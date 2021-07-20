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SUPERMARKET CASHES IN ON DUBAI ASSASSINATION
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44 views • July 20, 2021
Posted 2010 infolivetvenglish: Supermarket chain Machsanei Kimat Khinam plans to cash in on the Dubai assassination of Hamas co-founder Al-Mabhouh by Mossad Assassins dressed as tennis players. A new ad shows agents roaming the store, but instead of searching for a target, they're looking for great deals. The chain says it was a great opportunity to save cash by using surveillance video footage instead of expensive production cameras. At the end, a woman in a wide-brimmed hat says she cannot confirm or deny anything, mimicking Israels policy on the assassination.
The assassination of Mahmoud al-Mabhouh took place on 19 January 2010, in a hotel room in Dubai. Al-Mabhouh was wanted by the Israeli government for the kidnapping and murder. Assassins dressed up as tennis players, used advanced technology.
The assassination of Mahmoud al-Mabhouh took place on 19 January 2010, in a hotel room in Dubai. Al-Mabhouh was wanted by the Israeli government for the kidnapping and murder. Assassins dressed up as tennis players, used advanced technology.
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